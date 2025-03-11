Cobra vs Rottweiler fight turns ugly: Who won?

Mar 11, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
A video of Rottweiler vs Cobra fight has gone viral on social media.
It captures a tense and dramatic standoff between the dog and the venomous reptile outside a home.
The footage begins with the dog growling and barking aggressively at the cobra.
The clip was shared by Instagram user @lone_wolf_warrior27. But who won the fight?
In a fraction of a second, the Rottweiler lunges at the snake, overpowering it completely.
The dog tears the snake apart, separating its head from its body.
The Rottweiler then picks up the snake’s head in its mouth and rips it further.
Many netizens were disturbed by the snake’s fate.
The video has garnered over 62 million views and nearly 2.1 million likes.