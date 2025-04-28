Apr 28, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Cobra vs Rat Snake: Know key differences, who would win a fight
Shivani Tiwari
Rat snakes typically reach lengths of 3.5 to 7 feet and can weigh between 0.5 to 2.2 kg.
Cobras are between 7 to12 feet long, they can weigh between 4 to 9 kg.
Rat Snakes are non-venomous and pose no threat to humans.
Cobra venom is a mix of neurotoxins. They can paralyse, while the cardiotoxins can cause cardiac arrest and local tissue damage.
Rat snakes are known for their defensive behaviours, they also exhibit 'cobra-like' posturing, where they flatten their heads and bodies to deter predators.
Cobras are famous for their hood flare, where they spread their neck skin to appear larger and more intimidating.
Rat snakes are non-venomous and generally avoid confrontations with venomous snakes like cobras.
The cobra's venom and agility would make it a formidable opponent, giving it a significant advantage over a rat snake.
In a hypothetical confrontation, a Cobra would likely defeat a Rat Snake due to its venom, size, and defensive behaviours.
