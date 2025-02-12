Feb 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Cobra Vs Mongoose: Who wins the deadly battle?
Shivani Tiwari
The cobra and mongoose have been enemies in the Indian subcontinent for centuries, engaging in a fierce battle for survival.
The king cobra is a powerful and deadly snake, growing up to 18 feet long that can harm the nervous system, making it a feared hunter.
The mongoose is a small, quick mammal that naturally hunts snakes. Its short legs and flexible skin help it move fast and easily through thick plants.
The cobra uses its deadly venom to kill its prey, while the mongoose relies on quick reflexes and strong bites.
Mongooses defend themselves with quick reflexes, strong bites, and thick fur. Cobras use hooding, hissing, and spitting venom against their enemies.
Mongooses have a high level of resistance to snake venom, particularly cobra venom.
Snakes lie in wait and attack quickly. Mongooses are fast and agile, chasing snakes with quick movements.
Mongooses have extremely powerful jaws and teeth that are strong enough to crush human bones.
Mongooses have extremely powerful jaws and teeth that are strong enough to crush human bones.
Next:
7 stunning images of galaxies by NASA
Click To More..