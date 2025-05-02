May 2, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Cobra vs Krait vs Viper: Which is more dangerous snake
Shivani Tiwari
Cobras can grow up to 18 feet long.
Kraits typically range from 3 to 7 feet.
The viper can be as small as 10 inches, while they can reach over 10 feet in length.
The Common Krait's venom is highly potent, estimated to be 15 times more toxic than the Common Cobra's venom.
The Cobra is a venomous snake with potent venom, posing a significant threat to humans and animals.
Vipers, with their widespread distribution and potent hemotoxic venom, are responsible for many snakebites in India.
While cobra venom is potent, the Krait's venom is considered more potent, making it a particularly deadly snake.
Both cobras and vipers are deadly, but vipers' hemotoxic venom and widespread presence make them particularly dangerous in India.
Kraits are more dangerous than vipers due to potent neurotoxic venom and painless bites, increasing mortality risk in humans.
