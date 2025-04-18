Apr 18, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Cobra vs Anaconda: Know key differences, who would win a fight
Shivani Tiwari
Cobras are venomous snake, typically measures between 10 to 13 feet in length, with rare individuals reaching up to 18 feet and weighing around 6 to 9 kg.
Anacondas are massive snake grows to 15 to 30 feet and weight ranges from 45 to 250 kg, making it the heaviest snake on Earth.
Cobras live in dry forests, plains, and occasionally human-populated areas in Asia.
Anacondas thrive in tropical rainforests and aquatic environments of South America.
Cobras' neurotoxic venom targets the nervous system; a bite can kill a human in around 30 minutes or less, and enough venom to kill an elephant or 20 humans.
Anacondas are non-venomous snakes, it grab prey with their teeth and coils around it. Death usually occurs due to cardiac arrest within 10 minutes.
Cobra are fast, alert, and agile. It strikes with precision and can raise up to one-third of its body to form its famous hooded stance.
Anacondas are very slow on land, but extremely strong and stealthy in water. It waits to ambush prey rather than chase.
The anaconda would likely win against Cobra due to its size and strength.
