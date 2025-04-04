Apr 4, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Chihuahua vs Poodle: Which dog breed is healthier?
Chihuahuas, being a small breed, tend to have longer lifespans, often reaching 14-18 years, or even more.
Poodles, depending on the variety, have varying lifespans, typically ranging from 10-18 years.
Chihuahuas are generally healthy, but they can be prone to conditions like patellar luxation (slipping kneecap), dental issues, hypoglycaemia, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, and heart problems.
Poodles are predisposed to conditions like progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), hip dysplasia, patellar luxation, cataracts, and Legg-Calve-Perthes disease.
Chihuahuas require careful monitoring of their blood sugar levels and protection from cold weather.
Poodles, especially those with curly coats, need regular grooming to prevent matting.
Chihuahuas are generally known for their longevity and fewer health issues overall.
Poodles are also healthy, but they are predisposed to certain conditions, particularly eye and joint problems.
Chihuahuas typically live longer and have fewer health issues compared to Poodles, who are generally healthy.
