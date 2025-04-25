Apr 25, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Chicken vs Mutton vs Fish: Which has more protein
Fish, mutton, and chicken are common options for meals high in protein. Let's compare which best meets your dietary requirements and has the highest protein content.
One of the leanest and highest protein meats is chicken breast, which has about 31g of protein per 100g.
Chicken (Skinless, Boneless Breast)
About 25–27g of protein are found in 100g of mutton. Compared to fish or chicken, it has more calories because it is richer but fattier.
Mutton (Goat or Lamb)
In addition to providing 20–25g of protein per 100g, fish like salmon and tuna also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart and brain.
Fish (Varies by Type)
Fish is a kinder choice for people with sensitive stomachs or on lighter diets because it is frequently easier to digest than chicken and mutton.
Digestibility Factor
Mutton is higher in fat and calories than chicken, which has a better calorie-to-protein ratio and is therefore better for building muscle and managing weight.
Calorie to Protein Ratio
All three offer complete protein, but chicken provides lean muscle fuel with little fat, and fish is notable for its healthy fats.
Protein Quality
Chicken is the best option if you want more protein and less fat. Fish, particularly the lean ones, come next. Because of its fat content, mutton is best enjoyed occasionally.
Best for High-Protein Diet
