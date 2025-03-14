Cheetah vs Panther: Whose top speed is better?

Mar 14, 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Cheetahs' slender body, long legs, and powerful muscles allow them to achieve incredible speeds. Their speed is essential for hunting and survival in the wild.
While panthers may not be as fast as cheetahs, they are incredibly agile and powerful. They can climb trees and navigate dense forests with ease.
Cheetahs use their speed to hunt prey, chasing down animals over short distances.
Panthers, on the other hand, are stealthy hunters that rely on ambush and agility to catch their prey.
The terrain and environment can affect the speed of both cheetahs and panthers. Cheetahs are best suited to open plains and grasslands, while panthers prefer denser forests and jungles.
In a direct comparison, cheetahs are significantly faster than panthers. Cheetahs can run at speeds of over 100 km/h for short bursts, while panthers top out at around 80-90 km/h.
Cheetahs are widely considered the fastest land animal on Earth, with a top speed of up to 120 km/h (75 mph). They can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.
Panthers, on the other hand, have a top speed of around 80-90 km/h (50-56 mph). While they are agile and powerful, they are not as fast as cheetahs.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports