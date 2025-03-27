Chamarajanagar’s Hidden Gems: 7 wonders to visit

A hidden gem in Karnataka, Chamarajanagar is home to rich wildlife, historic temples, and stunning landscapes. This tranquil location offers a special fusion of nature and history. These 7 Chamarajanagar wonders are worth seeing.
Located in the Biligiri Rangaswamy Hills, this beautiful hilltop temple is devoted to Lord Ranganatha and offers peaceful spiritual surroundings and stunning views.
Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple
Elephants, tigers, and a variety of plants can be found in this breathtaking wildlife sanctuary, which is ideal for those who enjoy the outdoors and wildlife.
BRT Wildlife Sanctuary
A centuries-old Krishna temple on a mist-covered hill with breathtaking views and a serene ambiance.
Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta
It is a must-visit for photographers because of the breathtaking scenery created by endless stretches of colourful sunflower fields.
Gundlupet Sunflower Fields
A hallowed pilgrimage destination featuring trekking paths, a revered temple devoted to Lord Mahadeshwara, and an abundance of greenery.
Male Mahadeshwara Hills
Once the hideout of notorious bandit Veerappan, this dense, enigmatic forest is rich in biodiversity.
Satyamangalam Forest
A calm reservoir encircled by hills, perfect for a peaceful getaway and stunning sunset views.