Blue is often associated with Lord Shiva, as it reflects the infinite, the divine, and the cosmic. The blue colour is a symbol of the vast and limitless sky, which is synonymous with Shiva's boundless energy and power. The deity is often depicted with a blue throat, a result of consuming the poison during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), which is why blue becomes emblematic of his strength, sacrifice, and the ability to endure the darkest forces of greater good.