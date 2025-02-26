Feb 26, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Embrace the significance of this divine colour, Lord Shiva's favourite colour, during Mahashivratri 2025. Discover how to incorporate this hue into Indian attire, from saree and lehengas to kurtas and dupattas, blending spiritual spiritual symbolism with ethnic elegance to enhance your celebration.
Mahashivratri, one of the most sacred and significant festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrates Lord Shiva, the God of destruction, transformation, and regeneration. It is a night dedicated to worshipping Shiva, fasting, and offering prayers for spiritual growth.
Each year, devotees honor this day with fervor and devotion, often wearing clothes that resonate with the divine aura of of Lord Shiva. Among the many symbols associated with the deity, one colour that stands out as his favourite is blue.
Blue is often associated with Lord Shiva, as it reflects the infinite, the divine, and the cosmic. The blue colour is a symbol of the vast and limitless sky, which is synonymous with Shiva's boundless energy and power. The deity is often depicted with a blue throat, a result of consuming the poison during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), which is why blue becomes emblematic of his strength, sacrifice, and the ability to endure the darkest forces of greater good.
As Mahashivratri approaches in 2025, it's the perfect time to embrace blue in your ethnic wardrobe. The colour can be effortlessly incorporated into various traditional Indian outfits, adding depth and divine elegance to your attire. Here’s how you can style it.
A timeless piece for any occasion, a blue saree can be both bold and elegant. Opt for a rich royal blue or deep navy saree in silk or georgette fabric to reflect Lord Shiva's divine aura. Pair it with a silver or gold-bordered saree to add a touch of opulence while keeping it balanced. To enhance the look, choose a blouse in contrasting shades like off-white, silver, or dark grey.
For a more festive and ceremonial look, a blue lehenga choli set would be a perfect choice. Choose a lehenga in shades like turquoise or midnight blue with gold embroidery for an added touch of elegance. The choli can be a matching blue or a contrasting colour like gold or off-white, creating a striking visual balance.
For a more understated yet sophisticated look, a blue kurta set is an excellent choice. Opt for a kurta in shades of blue, whether it’s a subtle powder blue or a deeper indigo. Pair it with white or beige bottoms, such as churidars, salwars, or even palazzos.
Wearing blue on Mahashivratri 2025 is a beautiful way to honor Lord Shiva and embrace his divine qualities. Whether you choose a blue saree, lehenga, kurta, or simply incorporate the colour into your accessories, blue is a versatile hue that can be styled to suit your personal taste while maintaining a spiritual connection to the occasion.
An Anarkali suit is a classic choice for those looking for something regal and sophisticated. A long blue Anarkali with intricate zari or sequin work would be perfect for Mahashivratri celebrations. You can pick a soft fabric like chiffon, georgette, or net, ensuring comfort and flowy elegance.
If you prefer a more subtle nod to Lord Shiva’s favourite colour , incorporating blue in your accessories is a great option. A beautiful blue dupatta with a traditional outfit like a salwar kameez or a kurta-pyjama can elevate your attire effortlessly. Look for dupattas with delicate prints, embroidery, or metal work in silver and gold to enhance the overall aesthetic.