Cashew almond pickle recipe with 10X energy boost
Muskaan Gupta
This cashew almond pickle recipe is full of protein, healthy fats, and strong flavours, giving you a 10X energy boost. It's the ideal way to get through hectic days with a tasty, nourishing boost.
To preserve their inherent energy-boosting qualities and improve flavour, dry roast cashews and almonds separately over low heat until golden brown.
Roast the Nuts
Grind mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds into a coarse powder for a rich, aromatic base full of health-enhancing benefits.
Prepare the Spices
Add the ground spices, asafoetida, and turmeric to heated cold-pressed mustard oil, letting the flavours develop and become more intense.
Sauté in Oil
For optimal flavour and energy, toss the roasted cashews and almonds into the hot spice mixture, making sure to coat each nut thoroughly.
Add Nuts to the Mix
To balance the heat and enhance the pickle's natural energising effect, add salt, red chilli powder, and a pinch of jaggery.
Season Generously
Cool the mixture completely before transferring it to a clean, dry jar. For the flavours to fully infuse, let it rest for a full day.
Let it Rest
Keep the pickle out of the moisture and in an airtight jar. Enjoy every day with meals to naturally boost your energy and stamina.
Store and Serve
