Burmese python vs Reticulated python: Who would win a fight?
Burmese pythons typically reach lengths of 12-20 feet and can weigh up to 90 kg.
Reticulated pythons can reach lengths exceeding 30 feet and weigh over 113 kg.
Burmese pythons are known for their strong build and robust bodies, even if they're generally shorter than reticulated pythons.
Reticulated pythons are renowned for their remarkable length and tend to have a more slender build compared to Burmese pythons.
Both species are ambush predators, they wait for prey to come close enough to strike.
Burmese pythons inhabit tropical and subtropical regions, including grasslands, wetlands, and forests, typically near water sources.
Reticulated pythons are found in Southeast Asia, inhabiting countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, among others.
That's an exciting match-up! Both Burmese and reticulated pythons are massive snakes.
Reticulated pythons' larger size and strength might give them the edge, but a documented case shows a Burmese python successfully preying on a larger reticulated python, defying expectations.
