Bull dog vs hyena: Who is a better hunter?

Mar 9, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Hyenas hunt in packs and rely on teamwork, while bulldogs are solitary hunters.
Hyenas have superior stamina and can chase prey over long distances, unlike bulldogs.
Hyenas are opportunistic hunters and scavengers, while bulldogs are domesticated and rely on human food.
Hyenas possess powerful jaws capable of crushing bones, whereas bulldogs have less jaw strength.
Hyenas often take down large prey like wildebeest, while bulldogs are not known for hunting large animals.
