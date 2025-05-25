Blue-Striped Ribbon Snake vs Python: Who will win?

May 25, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Who will win between Blue- Striped Snake and Python? Let's find out
Blue-Striped Ribbon Snake is small and found near ponds, lakes and marshes. It's known for it's speed and stripes and feeds on frogs, fish, and insects.
Pythons are some of the biggest snakes on Earth. They are non-venomous but powerful, using their strength to wrap and crush their prey.
Ribbon snakes grow up to 25 inches long. Pythons can grow up to 33 feet and weigh over 200 pounds.
Both snakes aren’t venomous. The ribbon snake uses speed and hiding to stay safe, while the python uses its strong body to squeeze and overpower its prey.
Ribbon snakes hunt during the day and move fast to catch frogs or fish. Pythons hide and wait quietly, then attack at the right moment.
Ribbon snakes live near water in North America. Pythons are found in rainforests, grasslands, and even deserts across Africa, Asia, and Australia.
Pythons are much stronger. They can take down deer or pigs. The ribbon snake is quick, but it’s simply too small to pose any real threat to a python.
The python would win in a fight with blue- striped snake because of its strength and size.