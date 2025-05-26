Black mamba vs Indigo snake: Who'll win?

May 26, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Here's a look at who will win between a black mamba and an indigo snake in a fight, based on different traits like venom, speed, and agility.
Black mambas can reach lengths up to 14 feet, though they average around 8.2 feet. They are among the fastest snakes globally, capable of slithering at speeds up to 12.5 mph.
Their venom is highly potent, consisting mainly of neurotoxins and cardiotoxins.
A single bite can deliver between 100–400 mg of venom, with as little as 10–15 mg being potentially lethal to humans.
Black mambas are both terrestrial and arboreal, inhabiting savannas and rocky hills. They are diurnal and known for their agility and aggression when threatened.
The eastern indigo snake is the longest native snake in North America, with males averaging around 5 feet.
They are robust and muscular, relying on constriction to subdue prey.
Indigo snakes are known to prey on a variety of animals, including venomous snakes like rattlesnakes, owing to their immunity to certain venoms.
They are diurnal and non-aggressive, often relying on their size and strength to deter predators.
The black mamba would likely win against an indigo snake. The black mamba's highly venomous bite is lethal, while the indigo snake is not venomous and relies on its strength to subdue prey.