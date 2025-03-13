Mar 13, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Black Cobra vs Mulga Snake: Who’ll win?
Shivani Tiwari
The Black Cobra is one of the world's most venomous snakes, with a length of 7.2 to 11 feet.
Mulga snakes, also known as King Brown Snakes, they can grow up to 8.2 to 9.8 feet.
Black cobras also known as spitting cobras, are found primarily in Africa.
The Mulga Snake is one of Australia's largest venomous snakes, known for its robust build and powerful bite.
Black Cobras are renowned for their hood display, a defensive mechanism intended to intimidate predators.
Black cobras, like other cobras, are known to eat other snakes.
Mulga snakes are opportunistic feeders and are known to eat other snakes.
Black Cobra possess potent neurotoxic venom, which attacks the nervous system. They spit venom into the eyes of their rival.
The Mulga Snake's venom is a complex mix of neurotoxins.
A battle between these two venomous snakes would be a dangerous and unpredictable event.
It's important to remember that these are wild animals, and any interaction between them is dangerous.
