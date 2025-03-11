Mar 11, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bison vs Big Buffalo: Who'll win?
Shivani Tiwari
Bison typically reach heights of 6 feet and weigh up to 907 kilograms.
While big buffalo average up to 5 feet tall and around 816 kilograms.
Buffalo are renowned for their aggressive nature, often forming strong defensive herds.
Bison are known for their unpredictable nature, they can be aggressive, especially when threatened.
Big buffaloes are generally considered more dangerous due to their size.
While Bison possess immense strength, capable of powerful charges and physical combat.
Bison have larger heads and shoulders, paired with much shorter horns.
While big buffalo have more proportionate head and shoulders, and much larger, more curved horns.
The fight between Bison and Big Buffalo, known for its aggressive nature would likely win.
Next:
From dark energy to Planet X: 8 unsolved mysteries of universe
Click To More..