More than just a raita ingredient, kheera (cucumber) is crisp, refreshing, and incredibly adaptable. It can be the main ingredient in salads, snacks, and even cool beverages. These 7 kheera dishes are a must-try.
For a light and crunchy chaat that's ideal as a quick side dish or refreshing snack, combine chopped cucumber, lemon juice, spices, and roasted peanuts.
Kheera Boat Chaat
Simple, classy, and ideal for summer tea time or breakfasts, sandwich thinly sliced cucumber between buttered brown bread and season with salt and pepper.
Cucumber Sandwiches
For a light and satisfying lunch, lightly sauté grated cucumber with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and cooked rice.
Cucumber Rice
For a light lunch or a crunchy, tangy, and protein-rich mid-morning snack, combine diced cucumber, roasted peanuts, lime juice, spices, and chopped coriander.
Cucumber and Peanut Chaat
For a smooth, creamy cold soup that's perfect for hot weather lunches or light dinners, blend cucumber with chilled yoghurt, garlic, and herbs.
Cucumber and Yoghurt Soup
For a crunchy, protein-rich salad that is full of flavour and freshness, combine soaked moong dal with chopped cucumber, lemon juice, and coriander.
Kheera and Moong Dal Salad
Cucumber, mint, lemon juice, and a dash of salt are blended to create this cool, refreshing summer beverage, which is ideal for cooling and hydrating.