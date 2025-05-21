May 21, 2025, 02:09 PM IST

7 must-try cucumber (kheera) dishes you’ll love

Muskaan Gupta

More than just a raita ingredient, kheera (cucumber) is crisp, refreshing, and incredibly adaptable. It can be the main ingredient in salads, snacks, and even cool beverages. These 7 kheera dishes are a must-try.

For a light and crunchy chaat that's ideal as a quick side dish or refreshing snack, combine chopped cucumber, lemon juice, spices, and roasted peanuts.

Kheera Boat Chaat

Simple, classy, and ideal for summer tea time or breakfasts, sandwich thinly sliced cucumber between buttered brown bread and season with salt and pepper.

Cucumber Sandwiches

For a light and satisfying lunch, lightly sauté grated cucumber with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and cooked rice.

Cucumber Rice

For a light lunch or a crunchy, tangy, and protein-rich mid-morning snack, combine diced cucumber, roasted peanuts, lime juice, spices, and chopped coriander.

Cucumber and Peanut Chaat

For a smooth, creamy cold soup that's perfect for hot weather lunches or light dinners, blend cucumber with chilled yoghurt, garlic, and herbs.

Cucumber and Yoghurt Soup

For a crunchy, protein-rich salad that is full of flavour and freshness, combine soaked moong dal with chopped cucumber, lemon juice, and coriander.

Kheera and Moong Dal Salad

Cucumber, mint, lemon juice, and a dash of salt are blended to create this cool, refreshing summer beverage, which is ideal for cooling and hydrating.

Kheera Mint Cooler

Image source: Google Images

Next: 5 celebrity-approved tofu recipes