Before humans, these 8 animals travelled to space

Long before mankind made its journey beyond Earth, several animals were sent into space as early explorers. Creatures like flies, monkeys, and dogs, helped scientists gather vital information, laying the foundation for human space travel.
Belka and Strelka: In 1960, Soviet dogs Belka and Strelka became the first animals to complete an orbit around Earth and return unharmed, marking a major breakthrough in space exploration.
Laika the Dog: In 1957, the Soviet Union sent Laika, a dog, into orbit aboard Sputnik 2, making her the first animal to circle the Earth. Her journey was a significant milestone in the early days of space exploration.
Ham the Chimpanzee: Ham, the first chimpanzee trained for space travel, was launched aboard the Mercury-Redstone 2 mission in 1961. His flight played a key role in evaluating spacecraft systems and human-like responses in space.
Félicette the Cat: In 1963, France sent Félicette, the first and only cat to travel to space, on a mission that provided valuable insights into how space affects living organisms.
Squirrel monkey, Miss Baker: In 1959, Miss Baker, a squirrel monkey and early space explorer, travelled into space aboard a Jupiter IRBM rocket, contributing to vital research in space science.
Albert II the Monkey: In 1959, Albert II, a rhesus monkey, made history as the first primate to reach space. Launched aboard a US V-2 rocket, his mission provided important data on how space impacts living organisms.
Tortoises: In 1968, Soviet tortoises, along with worms and soil, travelled around the Moon aboard Zond 5. After six days, the capsule crash-landed in the Indian Ocean, but the animals survived the ordeal.
Tardigrades: In 2007, tiny yet tough tardigrades were sent into space, where they endured harsh conditions and demonstrated their incredible ability to survive in extreme environments.