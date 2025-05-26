May 26, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Beat inflammation naturally: 8 sattu drink recipes you need to try

Monica Singh

Here are 8 sattu drink recipes to help alleviate inflammation during the summer season.

Mix Sattu powder with lemon juice, water, and a pinch of salt for a cooling drink.

Sattu Lemonade

Blend Sattu with cucumber juice, mint, and lemon for a hydrating drink.

Cucumber Sattu Cooler

Mix Sattu with jal jeera powder, lemon, and water for a digestive drink.

Sattu Jal Jeera

Blend Sattu with amla juice, honey, and water for an antioxidant-rich drink.

Sattu Amla Juice

Mix Sattu with ginger juice, lemon, and water for an anti-inflammatory drink.

Ginger Sattu Drink

Blend Sattu with mint leaves, lemon, and water for a cooling drink.

Sattu Mint Refresher

Mix Sattu with turmeric powder, honey, and water for an anti-inflammatory drink.

Sattu Turmeric Drink

Blend Sattu with coconut water, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a refreshing drink.

Sattu Coconut Drink

