May 26, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Here are 8 sattu drink recipes to help alleviate inflammation during the summer season.
Mix Sattu powder with lemon juice, water, and a pinch of salt for a cooling drink.
Blend Sattu with cucumber juice, mint, and lemon for a hydrating drink.
Mix Sattu with jal jeera powder, lemon, and water for a digestive drink.
Blend Sattu with amla juice, honey, and water for an antioxidant-rich drink.
Mix Sattu with ginger juice, lemon, and water for an anti-inflammatory drink.
Blend Sattu with mint leaves, lemon, and water for a cooling drink.
Mix Sattu with turmeric powder, honey, and water for an anti-inflammatory drink.
Blend Sattu with coconut water, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a refreshing drink.