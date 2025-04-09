Apr 9, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Beagle vs Pug: Which dog is friendlier with kids?
Beagles are renowned for being energetic and playful, making them great for active families.
Pugs are more relaxed and easygoing than Beagles, although they can still be playful.
Beagles are friendly, happy, and affectionate, making them excellent playmates for children.
They are known for their patient nature, making them good companions for children, especially among younger ones.
Beagles have a strong scent drive, which can lead to them wandering off if not properly trained and supervised carefully.
Pugs can be prone to health issues, such as breathing problems due to their short-nosed structure, so proper care and supervision are important.
Beagles are medium-sized dogs and sociable, making them a good fit for families with children.
Pugs are known for their affectionate personality, and their playful nature makes them great companions for children.
Both Beagles and Pugs are generally good with children, but Beagles' energetic and playful nature might be a better fit for active families.
