Beagle or Spaniel: Which dog breed lives longer?
Both Beagles and Spaniels are considered medium-sized dogs.
A balanced diet and regular exercise are crucial for maintaining the health of both breeds.
Beagles have an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years.
Spaniels typically live between 10 and 14 years.
Both breeds are prone to certain genetic health issues that can affect their lifespan.
Beagles can be prone to conditions like hip dysplasia, hypothyroidism, and epilepsy.
Spaniels can be prone to ear infections, eye problems, and hip dysplasia.
Beagles and Spaniels have relatively similar lifespans, but beagles may live slightly longer than Spaniels.
However, individual variations and responsible care play the most significant roles in determining a dog's lifespan.
