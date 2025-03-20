Mar 20, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
In celebration of the 29th anniversary of the launch of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers used Hubble to capture this festive, colorful look at the tentacled Southern Crab Nebula.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of the Stingray Nebula, the youngest known planetary nebula.
The Flame Nebula, located about 1,400 light-years away from Earth, is a hotbed of star formation less than 1 million years old.
In this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, Hubble once again lifts the veil on a famous — and frequently photographed — supernova remnant: the Veil Nebula.
Resembling a nightmarish beast rearing its head from a crimson sea, this monstrous object is actually an innocuous pillar of gas and dust.
Commonly known as the Lagoon Nebula, M8 was discovered in 1654 by the Italian astronomer Giovanni Battista Hodierna, who, like Charles Messier, sought to catalog nebulous objects in the night sky so they would not be mistaken for comets.
These towering tendrils of cosmic dust and gas sit at the heart of Messier 16, or the Eagle Nebula.