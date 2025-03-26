Mar 26, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Awakening to positivity: 8 key life lessons from Premanand Maharaj Ji

Monica Singh

Here are eight life lessons from Premanand Maharaj Ji that can help to lead towards a positive life.

Real joy comes from inner peace, cultivated through devotion to God, not external circumstances. 

Find true happiness within

Love unconditionally and strive to bring happiness to others, seeing the good in everyone. 

Practice selfless love

Focus on doing your best in every action, without expecting rewards or being overly concerned with outcomes. 

Perform duties without attachment to results

Accept life's challenges with grace and trust that everything happens for a reason. 

Surrender to the divine will

Regularly practice meditation to quiet the mind and connect with your inner self. 

Cultivate inner peace through meditation

Consider serving others as a form of worship and a way to spread positivity. 

Serve others with compassion

Focus on the good in yourself and others, and persevere through difficulties. 

Maintain a positive outlook

Be thankful for all blessings in your life, big and small. 

Practice gratitude

