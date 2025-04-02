Apr 2, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Ashtami Auspicious Puja 2025: Date, timings, significance, and puja vidhi
Durga Ashthmi, also known as Maha Asthmi, is the 8th day of Navratri dedicated to Mahagauri.
On this day, devotees honor Goddess Durga's nine forms through kanya pujan.
This ritual is a significant part of Navratri celebrations, fostering devotion and divine connection.
According to the Panchang, the Ashtami tithi of Chaitra month will begin on 4th April 2025 at 8:12 pm and end on 5th April 2025 at 7:26 pm.
Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil, honoring Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura.
This nine-day festival honors Durga's bravery and strength, symbolizing the eternal triumph of righteousness and virtue over darkness and evil.
Devotees of Goddess Durga observe a day-long fast, seeking her blessings and spiritual growth.
Temples hold grand pujas and havans, attended by devotees who gather to worship and seek divine blessings.
Durga Ashtami Puja honors all nine divine incarnations of Goddess Durga with devotion and worship.
