Arijit Singh's 7 new romantic hits you shouldn't miss
Muskaan Gupta
Arijit Singh, who is renowned for his intense emotions and soulful voice, never fails to enchant his fans with his most recent romantic tunes. His songs are unmissable because they so masterfully convey longing and love. These 7 new romantic hits by Arijit Singh are not to be missed.
A romantic ballad featuring Arijit's expressive vocals and starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna
"Jaane Tu" from Chhaava (2025)
Arijit's expressive voice effectively conveys the feelings of love and longing. This is a heartfelt song that captures the intensity of unsaid feelings.
"Tainu Khabar Nahi" from Munjya (2024)
A captivating melody that explores the intricacies of intense romantic partnerships.
"Dil Banaane Waaleya" from Fighter (2024)
A captivating song that exemplifies the power of love and unity.
"Chaleya" from Jawan (2023)
An upbeat song that perfectly captures the thrill of a new relationship. Arijit Singh's wonderful performance of this heartfelt romantic song adds to its attraction.
"Tere Pyaar Mein" from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)
A heartfelt song that masterfully conveys the need for company.
"Apna Bana Le" from Bhediya (2022)
A heartwarming song that masterfully conveys the need for company. Arijit Singh's soulful voice adds charm and a great deal of emotion to this catchy love song.