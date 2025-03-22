Mar 22, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Are you a Millennial or Gen Z?
Shivani Tiwari
Discover your generational identity, are you a Millennial or Gen Z with unique characteristics and traits?
Millennials grew up during the rise of the internet, social media, and the shift from the book era to digital technologies.
Gen Z are considered digital natives, meaning they’ve been surrounded by technology from a very young age.
Millennials appreciate the convenience of digital communication but still value face-to-face interactions when necessary.
Gen Z prefers quick, efficient communication. They tend to favour platforms like Snapchat for interactions with emojis and memes to communicate in a more visual and often less formal manner.
Millennials are generally defined as people born between 1981 and 1996.
Gen Z, on the other hand, is defined as individuals born from 1997 to 2012.
Millennials tend to value work-life balance and are known for their desire for meaningful work.
Many in Gen Z prefer side hustles or flexible working arrangements and are driven by a desire to impact society with their work.
Next:
7 new images of Uranus captured by NASA
Click To More..