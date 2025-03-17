Mar 17, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Are mushrooms veg or non-veg? Know here

Pravrajya Suruchi

Fungi Classification: Mushrooms are classified as fungi, not plants or animals.

No Photosynthesis: Unlike plants, mushrooms don’t perform photosynthesis.

Plant vs. Animal: Mushrooms share some features with plants and animals but belong to the fungi kingdom.

Nutritional Value: Mushrooms are rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein, often used as a plant-based food.

Culinary Use: In cooking, mushrooms are typically treated like vegetables.

Vegan Diet: Since they’re not animal products, mushrooms are considered vegan.

Genetic Differences: Fungi have different genetic makeup than both plants and animals.

Cultural Variance: Some may consider mushrooms "non-veg" due to their unique properties, but they are scientifically classified as fungi.

