Are home lizards poisonous? Here's why you should let these crawly creatures stay in your house

Feb 12, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Terrified of lizards? Well, us too! But here's why you should let these reptiles stay in your house.
About keeping home lizards indoors, opinions may vary. While some see them as reptiles who contribute to pest control, many consider them unwelcomed intruders.
Lizards can control the insect population inside your house by feasting on mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, etc.
By feasting on these harmful insects and parasites, lizards can contribute to a peaceful living environment.
During monsoon, when the insect population see a significant surge, lizards are here for the rescue.
Home lizards or domestic lizards are typically non-venomous.
Next time, when you pick up a broom to drive lizards away, think again!
