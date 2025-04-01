April Fools Day 2025: Know how it started and why it is celebrated on April 1

Apr 1, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
April 1st is celebrated worldwide as April Fools' Day, a day filled with laughter, jokes, and happiness.
But have you ever thought that how it started and why it is celebrated on April 1. Today, we will tell you why April 1 is considered as April Fools' Day
The exact beginnings of April Fools' Day are a bit of a mystery, with no single definitive source. Several theories try to explain its roots, making it a fun puzzle.
Some historians says that the Roman festival of Hilaria, which took place at the end of March. This festival included games and celebrations, which might have influenced the holiday.
One of the most widely accepted theories connects April Fools' Day to a calendar change in the 16th century. The shift from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar played a big role.
Before the calendar change, the New Year was celebrated around April 1st. When the calendar changed, people who were slow to catch on were mocked.
Those who were unaware of the calendar change or who continued to celebrate the New Year in April were ridiculed and labeled as "fools." This is how the tradition of playing pranks began.
The tradition of April Fools' Day spread to other countries. It evolved, with different cultures adding their own unique twists and pranks.
Today, April Fools' Day is celebrated worldwide. It's a day for harmless pranks, jokes, and hoaxes, bringing laughter and fun to people of all ages.