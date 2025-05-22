Animals that are naturally pink in colour

May 22, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
The axolotl is a pink water animal that can grow back its body parts. It lives underwater all its life and looks like a baby frog.
Pink river dolphins live in the Amazon river and have light pink skin. They are friendly and like to play in the water.
Roseate spoonbills are pink birds with a spoon-shaped beak. They live in wetlands and use their beak to catch food in shallow water.
Flamingos are birds with bright pink feathers because of the food they eat. They live near lakes and often stay in large groups.
Some starfish are pink and live on the ocean floor. They move slowly and use tiny feet to find food.
Cherry blossom shrimp are small pink shrimp that live in freshwater. They are popular pets in fish tanks because of their pretty color.