Anaconda vs Python: Who moves slower?
The Anaconda, specifically the green anaconda, is one of the largest and heaviest snakes in the world.
Pythons are a diverse group of non-venomous snakes in Africa, Asia, and Australia.
Anacondas can grow up to 30 feet (9 meters) in length and weigh more than 227 kg.
Python snakes can range from 23 inches to 33 feet long, weighing between 75 and 175 kg.
Anacondas primarily spend their time in the water, they are capable of ambushing their prey.
Pythons tend to have a more streamlined body compared to anacondas,
The sheer size and weight of an anaconda contribute to its slower movement.
Pythons are relatively slow on land, typically around 1 mph (1.6 kilometers per hour).
Anacondas are capable of moving at speeds of up to 10 mph, while on land, they are slower, moving at around 5 mph.
However, pythons are generally slower.
