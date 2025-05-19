Amid boycott calls for Turkey, Azerbaijan, visit 8 beautiful international destinations
Rishika Baranwal
If you're skipping Turkey and Azerbaijan due to ongoing tensions, here are 8 affordable and equally stunning destinations to consider.
Greece: Greece offers ancient ruins, turquoise beaches, and white-washed towns at prices similar to or lower than Turkey. Islands like Santorini and Crete are perfect for scenic holidays, while Athens gives you a deep dive into history, all with a strong visa and tourism framework for Indian travellers.
Georgia: Tbilisi, with its colourful streets and mountain views, is a peaceful, affordable, and visa-friendly destination for Indians. Georgia offers a mix of culture, adventure, and natural beauty, all at prices that suit a backpacker’s budget.
Egypt: From the majestic pyramids to the vibrant bazaars of Cairo, Egypt gives you an ancient world experience without breaking the bank. Nile cruises, local food, and desert adventures make it a top-tier alternative to Turkey for Indian tourists.
Armenia: Armenia offers a unique blend of Soviet history and Christian heritage, all set against a backdrop of stunning mountains. Yerevan is a safe and budget-friendly capital city with a warm vibe and easy access to historic sites and lakes.
Jordan: Jordan’s famed Petra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Add in Wadi Rum’s Martian landscapes and the floating magic of the Dead Sea, and you’ve got a culturally rich destination that is still affordable if planned well in advance.
Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan’s cities like Samarkand and Bukhara are lined with blue-tiled mosques and bustling markets. With Indian-friendly prices and cheap public transport, this is one of the most underrated budget trips you can plan right now.
Vietnam: Vietnam blends natural beauty with affordability like no other. Whether it’s the limestone cliffs of Ha Long Bay or the street food paradise of Hanoi, Vietnam has become a top choice for Indians who want to travel smart and spend less.
Serbia: Serbia allows Indians to visit visa-free for up to 30 days, making it a hassle-free option. Belgrade’s riverfront cafes, historic towns, and cheap stay options make it perfect for travellers seeking Europe on a budget without compromising on experience.