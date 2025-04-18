All about India’s ‘mini Thailand’: We bet you didn’t know about this

Apr 18, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Thailand is one of the most loved tourist destinations worldwide- a country renowned for its picturesque views, scenic beauty and surreal views.
What if we tell you that our country India also has a beautiful tourist spot called 'mini Thailand'?
Hilly state Himachal Pradesh in India is one such popular tourist destination, attracting millions of tourists every year from around the globe.
Serene atmosphere, houses covered in pearl white snow and enchanting views - everything about Himachal Pradesh feels unreal!
You'll be fascinated to discover that there's a hill station in Himachal Pradesh, named 'Jibhi'- which has earned its reputation as India's 'mini Thailand'.
Jibhi is most particularly known for its river flowing between two giant rocks, giving out calming vibes far away from chaotic city lives.
The picturesque beauty, beautiful waterfalls in dense forests will remind you of Thailand.
If you're eager to steal some time for yourself and spend it in the lap of nature, you have just discovered the perfect spot!
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.