Apr 30, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Akshaya Tritiya is a festival celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. It is believed that any good deed, investment, or purchase made on this day brings lasting success and prosperity.
Here is a list of eight auspicious items that you should buy this Akshaya Tritiya for fortune and good luck.
Gold is one of the most bought items on Akshaya Tritiya as it is seen as a symbol of luck, wealth, and success.
Buying silver coins, utensils, ornaments, or jewellery, is another way to welcome prosperity.
For those who are unable to invest in precious metals, buying an earthen pot is a meaningful choice.
Investing in property or moving into a new home on this day is considered auspicious and is thought to invite the combined blessings of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber.
It is seen as manifestation of Maa Lakshmi and is believed to bring purity, protect health, and ensure the household thrives with peace and prosperity.
Purchasing rock salt on Akshaya Tritiya is thought to help clear energetic blockages and restore balance in both your home and body.
Modern-day items like smartphones, laptops, and other electronics are increasingly popular buys on this day.
On Akshay Tritiya, people also look forward to buying cotton, which they use for making wicks for diyas. This helps you in spiritual cleansing as cotton lights up the diyas to remove darkness.