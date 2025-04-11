Akbar to Jahangir: How Mughal emperors used footwear to show royal authority
Shivani Tiwari
The Mughal Empire's grandeur extended beyond opulent robes, jewelled turbans, and intricate jewellery.
Footwear, a lesser-known yet significant accessory, symbolized social status and landholding titles in the Mughal Empire's hierarchical society.
Mughal footwear embodied luxury, with diverse materials and styles serving as symbols of the empire's royal grandeur and prestige.
In the Mughal Empire, attire, particularly footwear, was strictly regulated by social hierarchy, with specific styles and materials reserved for designated ranks and classes.
The Mughal royal wardrobe guidelines enforced a strict dress code, distinguishing nobles from commoners, warriors from scholars, and the emperor from high-ranking officials through specific attire and accessories.
The Kafsh: This footwear is typically worn by nobles and kings, often made with high-quality leather, intricate zari work (gold or silver), velvet lining, and precious stone.
The Charhvan: A prestigious footwear style, was reserved for high-ranking military commanders and nobles, featuring luxurious metallic threads and decorative elements that conveyed masculine and martial authority.
The Salim Shahi: This footwear is favoured by young prince and royal coutiers, decorated in gold with soft leather interior and ornate upper.
The Khurd Nau: This footwear is widely popular among high-ranking officials, poets, and artists within the Mughal court. These are lightweight and extremely comfortable.