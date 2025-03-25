Mar 25, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

 What keeps Mukesh Ambani busy till late in night? Akash Ambani spills the beans

Monica Singh

Recently in Mumbai Tech Week Akash Ambani talked about his father and work life. Here is a detailed information about that.

Reliance Jio infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani, while speaking at the recent Mumbai Tech Week, revealed interesting things about his biggest inspiration - his father Mukesh Ambani.

Father is the biggest inspiration

In a conversation with Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain, he told that work keeps his father busy till late night.

Revealed about father's work

Akash Ambani said,'There is no doubt that the biggest inspiration is the family we grew up with. We all have been living under the same roof for 32 years, and the inspiration is never far away, especially form both of my parents.

Who is inspiration

Akash also shared things about his father working style. He told even after spending four decades in the industry, Mukesh Ambani replies to every mail till 2 am in night.

Father works till late night

He said 'Even today my father replies to every mail sent to him, he replies till 2 am, and he is working in the fourth decade of his working life. And that's where the inspiration comes from.

He does this till 2 o'clock in the night

Talking about his mother Nita Ambani, Akash acknowledged her unique style towards passion and dedication. He said 'My mother is also like that, as she sees our passion for cricket as one thing'.

Role of Mother

In a rapid fire round Akash was asked question if he would prefer working 8 am to 5 pm or 8 pm to 8 am.

What is Akash Ambani work routine?

The Reliance Jio Chairman thanked his wife as he said that his work is much more than 12 hours and thanked his wife Shloka Ambani, for supporting him during busy work schedule.

Wife's Role

Next: 8 animals that make their own food