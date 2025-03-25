Mar 25, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Recently in Mumbai Tech Week Akash Ambani talked about his father and work life. Here is a detailed information about that.
Reliance Jio infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani, while speaking at the recent Mumbai Tech Week, revealed interesting things about his biggest inspiration - his father Mukesh Ambani.
In a conversation with Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain, he told that work keeps his father busy till late night.
Akash Ambani said,'There is no doubt that the biggest inspiration is the family we grew up with. We all have been living under the same roof for 32 years, and the inspiration is never far away, especially form both of my parents.
Akash also shared things about his father working style. He told even after spending four decades in the industry, Mukesh Ambani replies to every mail till 2 am in night.
He said 'Even today my father replies to every mail sent to him, he replies till 2 am, and he is working in the fourth decade of his working life. And that's where the inspiration comes from.
Talking about his mother Nita Ambani, Akash acknowledged her unique style towards passion and dedication. He said 'My mother is also like that, as she sees our passion for cricket as one thing'.
In a rapid fire round Akash was asked question if he would prefer working 8 am to 5 pm or 8 pm to 8 am.
The Reliance Jio Chairman thanked his wife as he said that his work is much more than 12 hours and thanked his wife Shloka Ambani, for supporting him during busy work schedule.