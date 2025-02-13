AI reimagines animals sacred to Hinduism at Mahakumbh 2025 

Feb 13, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh with great fervour and enthusiasm, with crores of devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.
Imagine if animals, sacred to Hindusim, showed up at the grand pilgrimage! How spectacular it would be. Well, AI artist Sahid SK has imagined the scenario for you.
1. Lions, the king of jungle, are walking towards the Mahakumbh Mela, dressed in saffron attires.
2. AI has imagined bulls at Maha Kumbh, dressed in saffron, immersed in devotion.
3. Similarly, an ox has shown up the Mahakumbh, taking a dip in the Sangam.
4. Monkeys, seen as a form of Lord Hanuman, are seen walking towards the Mahakumbh Mela.
5. Tigers are shown taking a holy deep in the Sangam with folded hands.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.