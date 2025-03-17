Mar 17, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Afghan Hound vs Jack Russel Terrier: Which dog breed is faster?
Shivani Tiwari
The Afghan Hound breed is a sighthound, meaning it relies on its excellent vision to chase down prey.
Jack Russell Terrier breed is compact and agile, with quick bursts of speed.
Afghan Hounds are built for speed and endurance with lean physiques, long legs, and deep chests for efficient running.
Jack Russell Terriers, with shorter legs and smaller size, are less suited for long-distance high-speed running.
Afghan Hounds were developed as hunters in the mountainous regions of Afghanistan, requiring them to cover vast distances at high speeds.
Jack Russell Terriers originated in England for fox hunting, needing to be a quick, agile and determined hunting dog.
Afghan Hounds are incredibly fast, reaching speeds of approximately 40 mph with their athletic build.
Jack Russell Terriers are surprisingly fast, reaching speeds of approximately 38 mph despite their small size.
Afghan Hound is typically faster than the Jack Russell Terrier due to its larger size, and design for long-distance running.
Next:
Are mushrooms veg or non-veg? Know here
Click To More..