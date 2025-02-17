Ace your UPSC exam on the first attempt with these 6 must-read books

Feb 17, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Are you also preparing for UPSC exam then this list is for you here are 6 must-read books that will help you clear UPSC in first attempt.
You can prepare better from the book Indian Polity by M Lakshmikant. You can prepare for the exam from its sixth and seventh edition.
To prepare for economics, you can read the book Indian Economy by Nitin Singhania. This book is famous for providing authoritative data to UPSC aspirants in a clear manner.
For UPSC history preparation, apart from NCERT books, you can read Poonam Dalal Dahiya's book. Poonam Dalal Dahiya has written 2 books. The first one is titled 'Ancient and Medieval India' and the second one is titled 'Modern India'.
For the preparation of World Geography in UPSC Civil Services, you can read Majid Hussain's book. This is a widely read reference book that presents relevant topics of India's geographical landscape in a systematic and comprehensive manner
To prepare for foreign policy or international relations, you should read Rajiv Sikri's book India's Foreign Policy. In this book, you can read about India's relations with neighboring countries and the world.
To prepare for Science and Technology in UPSC, you can read Ravi Agrahari's book. You can study modern technology in its 8th edition.
Success and failure depends on your own preparation but these will help you in understanding the concepts better.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports