Mar 2, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
9 water sports beaches in India
Shivani Tiwari
Baga Beach, Goa: Known for its vibrant atmosphere and a wide range of water sports, including parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides.
Calangute Beach, Goa: Another popular Goan beach offering a variety of water sports, attracting tourists from all over the world.
Om Beach, Karnataka: A scenic beach with lots of water sports such as Surfing, kayaking, jet-skiing, and Scuba diving.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Known for its vibrant coral reefs and excellent snorkelling and scuba diving.
Pondicherry: After Goa, This is another great option for scuba diving on a budget.
Kovalam Beach, Kerala: Famous for its surfing and catamaran rides, with its distinct crescent shape.
Varkala Beach, Kerala: Known for its cliffside location and opportunities for parasailing and surfing.
Murudeshwar Beach, Karnataka: Known for scuba diving and snorkelling, with the backdrop of the towering Murudeshwar Temple.
Kavaratti, Lakshadweep: The perfect destination for water sports including Glass bottom boating, swimming, kayaking, scuba diving, yachting, coral gazing, canoeing, snorkelling, etc..
