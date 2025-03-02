Mar 2, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

9 water sports beaches in India

Shivani Tiwari

Baga Beach, Goa: Known for its vibrant atmosphere and a wide range of water sports, including parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides.

Calangute Beach, Goa: Another popular Goan beach offering a variety of water sports, attracting tourists from all over the world.

Om Beach, Karnataka: A scenic beach with lots of water sports such as Surfing, kayaking, jet-skiing, and Scuba diving. 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Known for its vibrant coral reefs and excellent snorkelling and scuba diving.

Pondicherry: After Goa, This is another great option for scuba diving on a budget.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala: Famous for its surfing and catamaran rides, with its distinct crescent shape.

Varkala Beach, Kerala: Known for its cliffside location and opportunities for parasailing and surfing.

Murudeshwar Beach, Karnataka: Known for scuba diving and snorkelling, with the backdrop of the towering Murudeshwar Temple.

Kavaratti, Lakshadweep: The perfect destination for water sports including Glass bottom boating, swimming, kayaking, scuba diving, yachting, coral gazing, canoeing, snorkelling, etc.. 

Next: 7 unseen vibrant images of Nebulae captured by NASA