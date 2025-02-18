Feb 18, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
9 red colour animals in wild
Shivani Tiwari
Scarlet Ibis: This South American wading bird's vivid red colour comes from the pigments in its crustacean diet.
The Crimson Rosella: A medium-sized vibrant, colourful parrot native to Australia.
Scarlet Macaw: A dazzling parrot of Central and South American rainforests, its vibrant red, blue, and yellow plumage makes it a true spectacle.
Red Squirrel: They are native species from North America and have greyish, red, or rust-coloured fur with a white belly.
Ladybug: Many ladybug species sport red wing covers with black spots.
Red Fox: The iconic reddish-orange fur of this adaptable mammal helps it blend into various habitats across the globe.
Red Panda: This mammal of the Himalayas and southwestern China is known for its reddish-brown fur, earning it the nickname 'firefox.'
Tomato Frog: This brightly coloured frog from Madagascar is known for its vibrant red skin.
Red Lionfish: This fish is striking with its red, white, and black stripes.
Next:
7 creatures that survive on dead animals
Click To More..