Mar 24, 2025, 07:38 AM IST

9 picture-perfect cities in India

Shivani Tiwari

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: One of the world's oldest living cities, known for its spiritual significance and the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti.   

 Jaipur, Rajasthan: The 'Pink City,' is known for its majestic forts, palaces, and vibrant markets.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: The 'City of Lakes,' with its romantic palaces, serene lakes, and picturesque landscapes.

Delhi: India's capital, a blend of ancient history and modern development, with iconic monuments and vibrant markets.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The 'City of Dreams,' is known for its Bollywood glamour, iconic landmarks, and bustling street life.

Mysuru, Karnataka: Known as the 'cultural capital of Karnataka,' famous for the Mysore Palace.  

 Amritsar, Punjab: It is another picture-perfect city and home to the iconic Golden Temple.

 Alleppey, Kerala: This place is popular for its backwater houseboat cruises, serene atmosphere, and delicious South Indian cuisine.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: A charming hill station with a beautiful lake and surrounding hills.

