Mar 24, 2025, 07:38 AM IST
9 picture-perfect cities in India
Shivani Tiwari
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: One of the world's oldest living cities, known for its spiritual significance and the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti.
Jaipur, Rajasthan: The 'Pink City,' is known for its majestic forts, palaces, and vibrant markets.
Udaipur, Rajasthan: The 'City of Lakes,' with its romantic palaces, serene lakes, and picturesque landscapes.
Delhi: India's capital, a blend of ancient history and modern development, with iconic monuments and vibrant markets.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: The 'City of Dreams,' is known for its Bollywood glamour, iconic landmarks, and bustling street life.
Mysuru, Karnataka: Known as the 'cultural capital of Karnataka,' famous for the Mysore Palace.
Amritsar, Punjab: It is another picture-perfect city and home to the iconic Golden Temple.
Alleppey, Kerala: This place is popular for its backwater houseboat cruises, serene atmosphere, and delicious South Indian cuisine.
Nainital, Uttarakhand: A charming hill station with a beautiful lake and surrounding hills.
Next:
7 mysterious treasures in India
Click To More..