Here is a list of plants that are lucky and unlucky for in 2025 according to feng shui.
Among the most popular Feng Shui lucky plants, the jade, with its green beady leaves, is a symbol of prosperity and good financial health. This succulent is a beginner-friendly indoor plant that needs moderate watering and indirect light.
Much like Feng Shui, the ancient Indian philosophy of Vastu Shastra also hails the money plant as a symbol of wealth and money. It grows fast in almost all conditions, is a low-maintenance indoor plant and is called one of the easiest Feng Shui plants to attract money.
Lucky bamboo is another typically famous indoor plant hailed by Feng Shui. A great item to gift in 2025 and also to keep in one’s house or office space, the significance of lucky bamboo is tied to the number of stalks it has.
This natural air purifier is hailed in Feng Shui as a plant that removes imbalance and disharmony from a house. Family members or couples struggling with peace and intimacy could opt for this plant as it is said to have calming effects on the inhabitants.
Warm and pleasing, these flowering shrubs are associated with the wood element in Feng Shui. They are to be planted in the east direction in and around the house. Its vibrant blossoms are believed to bring happiness, cheer and peace to the family members.
Bonsai plants of any variety spell bad luck, according to Feng Shui, as they represent stunted growth in career and love life. They are also associated with negative energies that disrupt a happy routine
Any plant with red blossoms and thorns is considered unlucky in Feng Shui. Crown of thorns has both. While these shrubs are okay to be planted outside, they are strictly prohibited inside the premises of a home as they are said to bring negativity to the lives of the inhabitants.
Although extremely striking in their appearance with long green spiky leaves and bright cherry-like red berries adorning them, planting them in the house is like inviting bad news, according to Feng Shui.
While hydrangeas are attractive and vibrant to look at, their plants signify loneliness and tough luck in Feng Shui.