9 IITians who became saints 

Radheshyam Das completed his M. Tech from IIT Bombay in 1993. He has been leading the Pune branch of ISKCON since 1997.
Swami Mukundananda, a distinguished spiritual teacher and the founder of Jagadguru Kripalu Yog (JKYog), is an IIT Delhi alumnus. He holds a degree in engineering and has furthered his education with an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata.
Khurshed is a charated engineer in Mathematics from IIT Bombay. He is a Parsi and fondly called Bawa, a nickname inherited from his IIT days.
Acharya Prashant, born Prashant Tripathi, is an IIT Delhi graduate with a degree in textile engineering, followed by an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. He is the founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, known for its teachings on Vedanta and conscious living.
Gauranga Das, a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)’s Governing Body Commission, graduated from IIT Bombay and serves as a faculty member at IIM Nagpur. His contributions extend beyond spiritual teachings to include significant work in sustainability and social welfare.
Madhu Pandit Dasa, formerly known as Madhusudhan Sivashankar, graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay. As the President of ISKCON Bengaluru and founder of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.
Rasanath Das, an IIT Bombay alumnus, transitioned from a successful career at Deloitte and an MBA from Cornell University to a life of spiritual devotion. He is now a prominent figure in the spiritual community, deeply engaged in the teachings of Krishna.
Mahan Mj, an IIT Kanpur graduate, is a renowned mathematician and spiritual teacher. His work exemplifies the intersection of scientific precision and spiritual wisdom.
Swami Atmananda, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, is known for his profound insights into Vedanta. His teachings focus on the wisdom of ancient scriptures and guiding individuals on their spiritual journeys.