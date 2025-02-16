The Exorcist (1973): The story of a 12-year-old girl possessed and the two priests who attempt to exorcise it is a masterclass in suspense and shock. Its graphic imagery and disturbing themes continue to unsettle viewers decades later.
Hereditary (2018): The film explores themes of family, grief, and inherited trauma, weaving a complex and disturbing narrative that will leave you breathless. Its unsettling visuals and haunting score amplify the sense of unease.
The Conjuring (2013): Based on the case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, The film delivers classic haunted house scares with a modern sensibility.
The Shining (1980): This is a psychological horror masterpiece. Set in a remote, snowbound hotel, the film follows a family's descent into madness.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): The film's gritty realism and terrifying portrayal of a cannibalistic family have cemented its place as a horror classic. It's a brutal and unsettling film that's not for the faint of heart.
The Ring (2002): The story of a cursed videotape that promises death in seven days is both terrifying and suspenseful. Its spooky imagery and unsettling atmosphere make it a truly chilling experience.
Halloween (1978): The film's iconic villain, Michael Myers, and its suspenseful atmosphere have made it a perennial favourite for horror fans. It's a masterclass in tension and jump scares.
Sinister (2012): Sinister delivers a truly creepy and unsettling experience. The story of a true crime writer who discovers a series of snuff films is full of disturbing imagery and jump scares.
Insidious (2010): It blends supernatural horror with family drama, creating a truly unsettling and emotional experience. The film's creepy visuals and its exploration of the astral plane make it a standout in the haunted house subgenre.