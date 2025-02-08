Feb 8, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
9 beautiful snakes in the world
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobra: The world's longest venomous snake has a majestic presence and a distinctive hood.
Blue Coral Snake: This venomous snake boasts vibrant blue and black bands, making it a striking sight.
San Francisco Garter Snake: This endangered species features a striking combination of red, black, and yellow stripes.
Arizona Coral Snake: This poisonous snake features bright red, black, and yellow bandling.
Rainbow Snake: Its body shimmers with all the colours of the rainbow, creating a mesmerizing display.
Green Mamba: This snake is known for its bright green scales and agile movements.
Corn Snake: This popular pet snake comes in a variety of colours and patterns, making it a favourite among enthusiasts.
Albino Burmese Python: This rare snake features a stunning white and yellow colouration.
Leucistic Texas Rat Snake: A rare snake, this is entirely white due to a lack of pigmentation.
