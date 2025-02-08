Feb 8, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
9 animals whose name starts with letter ‘F’
Shivani Tiwari
Fox: Known for their cunning and adaptability, they found in various habitats worldwide.
Flamingo: Birds with long legs, necks, and pink feathers, flamingos are often found in large flocks.
Falcon: Birds with incredible speed and agility, falcons are skilled hunters.
Fennec Fox: A small fox with giant ears and a soft brown colour in its body.
Ferret: Domesticated polecats, and ferrets are often kept as pets.
Firefly: Beetles that produce light, fireflies are a fascinating sight, especially during summer nights.
Finch: Small songbirds with conical beaks and they are found in various habitats and have diverse diets.
Frigatebird: Seabirds with long, pointed wings and throat pouches, frigatebirds are skilled fliers.
Frogfish: A type of fish with a unique appearance and hunting strategy, frogfish use bait to attract prey.
