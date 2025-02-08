Feb 8, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

9 animals whose name starts with letter ‘F’ 

Fox:  Known for their cunning and adaptability, they found in various habitats worldwide.

 Flamingo: Birds with long legs, necks, and pink feathers, flamingos are often found in large flocks.

Falcon: Birds with incredible speed and agility, falcons are skilled hunters.

Fennec Fox: A small fox with giant ears and a soft brown colour in its body.  

Ferret: Domesticated polecats, and ferrets are often kept as pets. 

 Firefly: Beetles that produce light, fireflies are a fascinating sight, especially during summer nights.

Finch: Small songbirds with conical beaks and they are found in various habitats and have diverse diets.

Frigatebird: Seabirds with long, pointed wings and throat pouches, frigatebirds are skilled fliers.

Frogfish: A type of fish with a unique appearance and hunting strategy, frogfish use bait to attract prey.

