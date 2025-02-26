9 stunning images of galaxy by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Feb 26, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
A star cluster emitting UV rays is located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, 210,000 light-years away.
The Cone Nebula, a pillar of gas and dust in the Monoceros constellation, is thought to be a star-forming nursery. Over millions of years, radiation from hot stars erodes the nebula, creating hydrogen gas.
The Bubble Nebula, a 7,100 light-year distant sphere, is 7 light-years in size and formed by a star 45 times more massive than the Sun.
NASA's Webb Telescope has discovered a nebula in the Perseus molecular cloud, unveiling newly formed brown dwarfs with masses similar to those of giant planets.
This star-forming region is home to the Pillars of Creation, which gained fame through images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
In 1996, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovered a distinctive "eye" star in a young planetary nebula located approximately 8,000 light-years from Earth.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of the Red Spider Nebula, a planetary nebula located in the Sagittarius constellation.
