8 wildlife safari-trip to enjoy in India
Shivani Tiwari
India, a land of vibrant cultures and breathtaking landscapes, also boasts a rich biodiversity that makes it a haven for wildlife enthusiasts.
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan: Famous for its tiger population, offers a chance to spot these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.
Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh: Is renowned for its conservation efforts and diverse wildlife, including tigers, leopards, and barasingha.
Gir National Park, Gujarat: The only place in the world where you can spot the Asiatic lion, Gir also has a diverse range of flora and fauna.
Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra: One of Maharashtra's largest and oldest tiger reserves, is known for its beautiful landscapes and tiger sightings.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: India's oldest national park, is home to tigers, elephants, deer, and a variety of bird species.
Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh: This place offers a chance to see tigers, leopards, and wild dogs.
Periyar National Park, Kerala: Located in the Western Ghats, is known for its elephant population and offers boat safaris for wildlife viewing.
Bandipur National Park, Karnataka: Also part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur offers a chance to see tigers, elephants, and a variety of deer species.
